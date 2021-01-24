LINDA FAYE JONES 64, of Charleston, gained her angel wings on January 15th, 2021. She passed peacefully with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.
Linda was the daughter of the late Orville Jones and Deloris Meddings Jones. Linda was also preceded in death by her siblings Brenda, Dennis, and Toney, and beloved niece Melanie Gill.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Jay) Young-Epperly, granddaughters, Baleigh Epperly and Abi Taylor, nephew like a son, Keith Paul, brothers, Ricky(Becky)Jones, David Phelps, along with many beloved family and friends.
Linda spent her last years with her kitty named Baby, who meant the world to her. She was a woman with a heart bigger than most.
Throughout her life, it was not fancy or nice things that mattered to her, as her loved ones were her most prized possessions. Linda will continue to be known for her willingness to give anything she had to the ones she loved. She would have given her last dollar, and probably did at some point, to someone who needed it more. Her life and love was about connection, whether it be to helping others, her love for dancing and classic rock, or reminding everyone how much Jesus loves them. Linda leaves behind a lesson, and legacy of compassion, to love those around you as much as Jesus does, to be a walking embodiment free of judgement with a heart full of pure love.
By honoring her wishes, A celebration of Linda's life will be announced at a later date.
You may visit Linda's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com, to leave condolences.
