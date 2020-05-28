Linda Faye (Pennington) Turley

Linda Faye (Pennington) Turley
LINDA FAYE (PENNINGTON) TURLEY, 74, of St. Albans, passed away May 27, 2020, in Hubbard Hospice West after a long illness.

Linda was born October 28, 1945, in St. Albans, to the late Emmett and Virginia Cash Pennington. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brothers, Delana and Grady Pennington.

Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of 29 years, Theodore "Ted" Franklin Turley Jr., at home; sons, Darrell, Emmett, Shawn, and Kenny Pauley; daughter, Angie Pauley Turley; step-daughter, Karen Turley, Kimberley Woolbright Turley; step-sons, Thomas, Jackie, and Larry Turley; brothers, Roger, Robert, and Bruce Pennington; sisters, Opal Johnson, Sharon Dobbick, and Debbie Pennington; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Bishop Gordon Ford officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

A gathering of family and friends will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, May 28, 2020

Belcher, Drema - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Bell, Ray - Noon, Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon.

Foster, Connie - 7:45 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Gray, Glenna - 1 p.m., Dotson-Simpson Memorial Cemetery, Keslers-Cross Lanes.

Hall, Leslie - 10 a.m., Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.

Horn, Roger - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Myers, Joy - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Ruffin Sr., Willie - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, St. Albans.