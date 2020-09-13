Linda Fields

LINDA LOU DRAKE FIELDS, 66, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Monday September 7, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare Nursing Home Hurricane, WV after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Lonnie Drake Jr. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Drake and sister, Brenda Drake.
Linda was a graduate of HHHS Class of 1972. She was also a member of Tuppers Creek Union Valley Church; former employee of Sears, K-Mart, Hills and was a cook for Kanawha Co. Schools. Linda was one of the first women in the area to wear a hard hat that worked on building the Interstate Highway System.
She is survived by: son, Brian Fields Chief Petty Officer USN (Hannah); mother, Virginia Evalee Abbott; step daughter, Shannon Kirk (Kevin); brothers, Alfred, Don and David Drake; sisters, Joyce Drake and Kathy Payne; and granddaughter, Brooke Fields.
The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday September 13, 2020 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday at Payne Cemetery Clendenin with Rev. Bob Jett officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.