Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Linda Fields
SYSTEM

LINDA LOU DRAKE FIELDS, 66, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Monday September 7, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare Nursing Home Hurricane, WV after a long illness.

She was the daughter of the late Lonnie Drake Jr. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Drake and sister, Brenda Drake.

Linda was a graduate of HHHS Class of 1972. She was also a member of Tuppers Creek Union Valley Church; former employee of Sears, K-Mart, Hills and was a cook for Kanawha Co. Schools. Linda was one of the first women in the area to wear a hard hat that worked on building the Interstate Highway System.

She is survived by: son, Brian Fields Chief Petty Officer USN (Hannah); mother, Virginia Evalee Abbott; step daughter, Shannon Kirk (Kevin); brothers, Alfred, Don and David Drake; sisters, Joyce Drake and Kathy Payne; and granddaughter, Brooke Fields.

The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday September 13, 2020 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday at Payne Cemetery Clendenin with Rev. Bob Jett officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.