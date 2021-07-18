LINDA G. DORSEY 77, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 16, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
She was born at Richwood, WV to Burke and Mammie McClung. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Harris and Romaine Lipps.
Linda was retired from the Bank of St. Albans/One Valley Bank and BB&T, St. Albans with 35 years of service. She was a member of Grace Baptist Temple, St. Albans and was graduate of Criton High School, Quinwood, WV. She loved working in her yard and gardening.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 59 years, James C. Dorsey; daughter, Kelly Morgan; grandchildren, Kelsey Cochrane (Staurt), Katie Morgan and Logan Morgan; great granddaughter, Jolene "Jo".
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home.
