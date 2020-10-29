LINDA GAIL POWELL, 75 of Charleston passed away Monday October 26, 202 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Linda was born in Ashland, WV on June 22, 1945 to the late Walter and Etta Tolliver Brock. She worked as a parking attendant at the Charleston Town Center Mall and also worked at the former Diamond Department Store. Linda loved Butterflies and enjoyed vacationing at the Beach.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Brock.
Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harold Powell; children, Eddie Powell of Charleston, Jerry (Jennifer) Powell of South Charleston and Karen (Randy) Meadows of Sissonville; sisters, Pam Jones and Cindy Keller both of Bluefield; grandchildren, RJ Meadows, JoEtta (Rob) Siders, Shane, Savanna and Dylan Powell.
A walk through visitation will be held from 11 a.m., to 12 Noon on Saturday October 31 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with a Private family service beginning at 12 Noon with Pastor Seth Flemming officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
