LINDA GAY WASHINGTON, 75, of Cross Lanes went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2021 in Hubbard Hospice House.
Linda, affectionately known as "Mawmaw", was born in Lincoln County on February 24, 1946. Linda was an amazing cook, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family at Thanksgiving.
Preceded in death by her children, Martha, J.D., Bobby, Gay, and Eddie.
Left to cherish her memory are loving husband, James Washington at home; son, Benny Washington of Cross Lanes; siblings, Della, Virginia, Dallas, Delmur, and Ray; and numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.