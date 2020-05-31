Linda Gay

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Linda Gay
Buy Now
SYSTEM

LINDA GAY, age 67, of Pratt, passed peacefully May 27, 2020, while on the Hospice Care Floor at CAMC.

She was born September 24, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Genevieve Veazey Gay.

She was 1970 graduate and Valedictorian of East Bank High School. Linda was a graduate of the West Virginia Institute of Technology, summa cum laude, with degrees in History, Government and Accounting. She also graduated #1 in her class of the West Virginia University College of Law.

Surviving is her sister, Ann Bell and husband Mike of Charleston; niece, Lynn Bell of Charleston; and numerous cousins.

Linda had a genuine heart for animals and will be missed by her faithful dog, Aubrey, and numerous Kitties.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later time.

O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.

Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.

Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.

Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.