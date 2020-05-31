LINDA GAY, age 67, of Pratt, passed peacefully May 27, 2020, while on the Hospice Care Floor at CAMC.
She was born September 24, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Genevieve Veazey Gay.
She was 1970 graduate and Valedictorian of East Bank High School. Linda was a graduate of the West Virginia Institute of Technology, summa cum laude, with degrees in History, Government and Accounting. She also graduated #1 in her class of the West Virginia University College of Law.
Surviving is her sister, Ann Bell and husband Mike of Charleston; niece, Lynn Bell of Charleston; and numerous cousins.
Linda had a genuine heart for animals and will be missed by her faithful dog, Aubrey, and numerous Kitties.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later time.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements.