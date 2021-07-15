Thank you for Reading.

Linda Gaye Brooks
LINDA GAYE BROOKS, 74, of Beaverdam, VA, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Eugene R. Brooks; parents, Edgar and Hazel Bumgardner; and brothers, Dennis Bumgardner and Ronald Bumgardner.

She is survived by her son, Bill Rust (Kyra); daughter, Kelly Schips (Eric); stepdaughter, Genia Laube (Fred), grandson, David Schips; granddaughter, Shelly Wilkes (Scott), four great grandchildren; and brother, Jack Bumgardner (Rethia).

Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and a founding member of Beaverdam Baptist Church, where she served faithfully.

A gathering of friends and family will take place July 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church, 19110 Beaver Dam Road, followed by a celebration of life July 17 at 11 a.m.

Interment at Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Linda's honor to Beaverdam Baptist church, or the Krystal Dawn Retreat Fund, P.O. Box 2062, Rockingham, NC, 28379.

