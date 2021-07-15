LINDA GAYE BROOKS, 74, of Beaverdam, VA, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Eugene R. Brooks; parents, Edgar and Hazel Bumgardner; and brothers, Dennis Bumgardner and Ronald Bumgardner.
She is survived by her son, Bill Rust (Kyra); daughter, Kelly Schips (Eric); stepdaughter, Genia Laube (Fred), grandson, David Schips; granddaughter, Shelly Wilkes (Scott), four great grandchildren; and brother, Jack Bumgardner (Rethia).
Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and a founding member of Beaverdam Baptist Church, where she served faithfully.
A gathering of friends and family will take place July 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church, 19110 Beaver Dam Road, followed by a celebration of life July 17 at 11 a.m.
Interment at Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Linda's honor to Beaverdam Baptist church, or the Krystal Dawn Retreat Fund, P.O. Box 2062, Rockingham, NC, 28379.