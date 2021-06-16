On New Year's Day, 2021, LINDA GIVEN FRAMBACH, 55, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, nana and friend passed away after a yearlong battle with kidney disease and cancer. We are heart broken. The world feels very different without her, but we are confident that she was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus, her Daddy, and many other loved ones.
She was born December 12, 1965, the daughter of Goldia "Liz" Given and the late Erra Huston "Hugh" Given, Jr.
Linda is survived by her husband, Pete Frambach of Huntsville, Ala.; mother, Liz Given of South Charleston; sisters, Kathryn Given of South Charleston and Cheryl Godwin (Mike) of Charleston; sons Cory Merritt (Elise) of Richmond, VA and Aaron Merritt (Courtney) of Locust Grove, VA; grandchildren Emma & Huston; niece Julianne Godwin; as well as countless other Aunts, cousins & friends.
If you are able, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society in Linda's honor. Visitation will be from 10 - 11 on Saturday, June 19, at Good Shepherd in South Charleston with a graveside service to follow at the Given Family Cemetery in Elkview.