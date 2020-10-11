LINDA GRAFF of Sarasota Florida, formerly from Charleston and Teays Valley, WV died on August 19, 2020 She had been thrilled with the opportunity to move to the sunny skies of Sarasota and was working as a Registered Nurse at Heartland Health Care Nursing Home.
She was born in Charleston W.V. on August 14, 1960, the daughter of the late Mary Ellen and James Robert Nuzum. Linda graduated from George Washington High School in 1978 and obtained a Bachelor Degree in Psychology from Marshall University in 1982. Her first job was at the W.V. Institute of Rehabilitation where she worked as a Counselor from 1984 to 1995. Her first duties involved working as a Counselor in the Women's Dormitory.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ben Lake. As she observed the skill and compassion demonstrated by the nurses who were involved in her husband's chronic illness, she was inspired to enroll in nursing school at the University of Charleston. She graduated with a two year associate degree in Nursing in 1999. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Thomas Memorial Hospital from 2000 to 2005.
She transferred to C.A.M.C. Teays Valley Hospital in 2006 and worked as both a floor nurse and charge nurse for both the medical-surgical and telemetry units. She also worked for a year as a Charge Nurse at Mayfair Manor Nursing Home in Lexington KY where she lived for several years. Upon hearing of Linda's passing, nursing colleagues have left messages for her sisters confirming their enjoyment in working with her, her ready smile and infectious laugh, as
well as her skill and compassion with patients.
Linda will be greatly missed by her two sisters, Ellen Parrott (Tom) of Sarasota Florida and Marybeth Vallance of Lexington, Kentucky. She also leaves behind her nephews, Danny DiCristina (Ashley) and Andrew DiCristina (Marissa), as well as her niece Sarah Houghton (Matt) and her great nephew and great nieces, Sam, Ramsey and Maggie Houghton. Also, she is survived by nephew Ryan Vallance (Elizabeth) and her great nephews, Andrew and David Vallance.
Due to COVID, a Chapel Celebration of Life is planned at Cunningham Cemetery, St. Albans W.V. at a later time in Spring of 2021.