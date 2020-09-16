LINDA GRIFFITH, 71, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Honoring her wishes she will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the family.
