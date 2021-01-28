Linda Hackworth

LINDA QUICK HACKWORTH, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, January 21, 2021. Linda was born on February 5, 1939 in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of the late John K. and Clotile Young Quick and also predeceased by her son, Gary Wayne Hackworth, and sister, Rose E. Greene. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Franklin "Buddy" D. Hackworth; daughter, Tari Hackworth; son, Michael Hackworth (Fianc , Kim McBride); sister, Patty Bruce (Frank) of Bridgeport, WV; sister-in-law, Ruth Beard of Belle, WV; and several nieces.
Linda was a graduate of DuPont High School Class of 1967. She was a joy to all who knew her and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Her greatest joy was her family.
A private graveside service will be held at the Montgomery Memorial Park, in London, WV. Masks will be required. The family suggests donations be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad, 740 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23451 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with family at www.hdoliver.com.