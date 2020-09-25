Linda “Inky” Johnson

LINDA "INKY" (KEENAN) JOHNSON, 71 of Mammoth, WV passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Montgomery General Hospital of an apparent Heart Attack.
Inky was a homemaker and a loving mother and wife to her Family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Cecil Johnson.
Surviving Children; daughters, Melinda, Amanda, Crystal Johnson and Tammy Nunley; and son, Cecil L. Johnson; sister, Lula Belle Ransom; brother, Ronald Buddy Keenan; stepsisters, Betty and Peggy Keenan; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic Face Coverings and Social Distancing will be required at the Grave Side Services
Graveside Services will be Saturday September 26, at 11:30 a.m., at the Blakeley Cemetery, Blakeley, WV with Pastor Roger Goodwin officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Johnson Family.