LINDA JOAN DARBY, 74, formerly of Charleston, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
She was born on January 20, 1946 at the McMillan Hospital in Charleston to the late Dick and Ruth Darby.
Linda was baptized at the age of 12 at the First Baptist Church of Dunbar. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in the upper quarter of the class of 1964. Linda then went on to graduate from Charleston General Hospital School of Professional Nursing in 1969 and received her R.N. after passing the state board exams that fall. She also attended Morris Harvey College, (now UC). She worked in the Charleston and Huntington areas, also Tennessee and St. Petersburg. FL.
Ms. Darby always said that, "nursing was the love of Jesus in action." She was a devoted Christian nurse.
She loved her precious cats, Misty Marie, Baby Sables, Chloe Noel, and Twinkles Rose.
As per her wishes, Linda was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park, S. Charleston. Her final arrangements were carried out by Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.