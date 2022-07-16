LINDA KAY COLLINS, 68, of Hurricane died July 13, 2022.
Linda was a former secretary at various locations. She was a member of Junior Order of United American Mechanics, also a member of the Mountain Lodge of West Virginia. Linda was a 1971 graduate of Dunbar High School. She especially enjoyed accompanying her husband while serving in the U.S. Air Force in Tampa, Florida.
Linda was born October 10, 1953 to the late Samuel and Virginia Darnell. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl and Harry Darnell; sister, Caroline Pinkney; loving son, Jeffrey Collins; father-in-law, Harvey Collins; brothers-in-law, Chipper and Rick "Dickie" Collins; and nieces, Lezlie Ayers, and Marilyn Johnson.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, John Collins; daughter, Jamie Collins (Kyle); son, Johnny Collins; grandchildren, Kaydyn, Kamryn, Emmy, Alanna, Beez, and Johnna; great-grandchild, Brynlee; mother-in-law, Wanda Collins; brother-in-law, Monk Collins (Barb); and lifelong friend, Sherry Long and her family.
A special thank you to Linda's niece, Robin Rhodes, for being her biggest support system and caregiver.
Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV with Reverend Rob Laukoter officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.