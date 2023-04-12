Linda “Kay” Cook Wolford Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINDA "KAY" COOK WOLFORD, 75, of Amma passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Clay Health Center, after a long illness.She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey & Sarah Cook and sister, Brenda White.Kay was a loving wife and mother. She worked for CAMC and retired an X-Ray Tech. She enjoyed camping and traveling.She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Gerald Wolford; daughter, Kara Rae Wolford of Spencer; and cousins, Rose Strickland and Pam Jett, along with one niece and several nephews.The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to April Bass (caregiver), and Linda Ferrari (child-hood friend).To honor her wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services, per her request.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tourism Recommended for you Local Spotlight Norton Brooks Bashlor James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Melissa (Missy) M. Weiford Norton Brooks Bashlor Joan Lee Reed Joseph Raymond Beasley Sr. Virdie Allen Kathryn Lee Mason Kellie Ann Magaw Ruth A. Hawley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks