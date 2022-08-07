Thank you for Reading.

Linda Kay Given
LINDA KAY GIVEN, 75, of Clarksburg passed away at her residence on August 5, 2022, with family by her side. She was born in Detroit, MI on June 11, 1947, the daughter of the late Sutton Murdick Hoover and Eva Mae Barger Hoover.

Linda was a graduate of West Virginia State College. She married her sweetheart, Robert Gary Given on May 25, 1968. Linda was an Executive Secretary for ECA in Kanawha County. After retirement, she enjoyed doing needlework in her spare time. But her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandkids. She was a member of The Embroiderers Guild of America.

