LINDA KAY GIVEN, 75, of Clarksburg passed away at her residence on August 5, 2022, with family by her side. She was born in Detroit, MI on June 11, 1947, the daughter of the late Sutton Murdick Hoover and Eva Mae Barger Hoover.
Linda was a graduate of West Virginia State College. She married her sweetheart, Robert Gary Given on May 25, 1968. Linda was an Executive Secretary for ECA in Kanawha County. After retirement, she enjoyed doing needlework in her spare time. But her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandkids. She was a member of The Embroiderers Guild of America.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by a son, Robert "Robb" Gary Given, Jr., and wife Susan, of Johnstown; three grandchildren, Emily Offutt, Luke Given, and Grace Given; one great grandchild, Zeke Offutt; one brother, Martin "Marty" Hoover and wife Brenda, Philippi; one brother-in-law, Randy Dudding, Charlotte, NC; several nieces and nephews; and her four legged companion, Willie.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Wayne Hoover, one sister, Dana Sue Dudding.
Family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, 124 Olen Thomas Dr., Clarksburg on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 3 - 7 p.m., and on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 9 a.m., until time of the Funeral services at 11 a.m., with Chapel Austin Lynch officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.