LINDA KAY HARPER, 71, of Poca passed away on June 29, 2021. A graveside service service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, July 2 at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
