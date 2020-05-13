LINDA KAY KEENEY ELLIS, age 79, of Chesapeake, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Hospice House at CAMC after an extended illness.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ellis; her parents, Edgar "Bado" and Erma Keeney; her sister, Dean Hicks; and her brother, William Keeney.
Linda was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, having served as Postmaster at Eskdale, Dawes and Cabin Creek Post Offices.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Amy Ellis, and grandchildren, Olivia and Samuel (Wilson) Ellis, all of Chesapeake, and her sister, Lois Jean Shew of Maryland, whom she thought of as a second daughter.
A private family service will be held at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Her daughter would like to thank everyone at CAMC and especially those at the Hubbard House Hospice Unit that cared for her mother the last few weeks of her life. The love, kindness and respect shown through her illness was incredible and deeply appreciated.
Memories of Linda may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.