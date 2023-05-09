Thank you for Reading.

LINDA L. COOPER, 85, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House West.

She was retired from Rose City Cafeteria, in Charleston, she enjoyed working with her flower garden, she was a loving wife, mother, mawmaw, and great-mawmaw. Linda was a member of the West Virginia Home Mission Church in Nitro.

