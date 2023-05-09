LINDA L. COOPER, 85, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
She was retired from Rose City Cafeteria, in Charleston, she enjoyed working with her flower garden, she was a loving wife, mother, mawmaw, and great-mawmaw. Linda was a member of the West Virginia Home Mission Church in Nitro.
Linda was preceded by her husband of 69 years, Charles Denver Cooper.
Left behind to cherish her memory are children Becky Bonham and husband Mike, Mike Cooper and wife Kathy, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, two sisters, and her loving, faithful canine companion, Cooper. She is also survived by other relatives and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Linda's life will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the mausoleum chapel of Elk Hills Memorial Park with her grandson Pastor Larry Deskins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery chapel. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Cooper family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com