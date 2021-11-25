Our beloved LINDA L. JONES, 66, went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital.
Linda leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love and laughter that lives on in the hearts of her daughter Erica D. Jones, grandson Trevon M. Jones, grand furbaby Apollo, sisters Delores J. Bell and Marsha L. Alston (George) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Linda was born April 20, 1955 to the late Charles B. Jones and Ethel Louise Jones. She was the youngest child of five and the apple of her Daddy's eyes. In December of 2018 she received a second chance at life by undergoing a bilateral lung transplant.
She was a graduate of Charleston High School and had been employed by the State of West Virginia ABCA for 44 years up until her untimely death.
Linda was a lifelong resident of Charleston and will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles B. Jones and Ethel Louise Jones, and brothers Donald G. and Virgil C. Jones.
A service in remembrance of Linda's life will be held Saturday November 27, 2021 at Abundant Life Ministries at 1534 Washington St. E, with Pastor Keith Tyler officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be from 11-12 and the service will begin at noon.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A small graveside service will be held Monday the 29th at Spring Hill Cemetery for close family and friends.
Due to continued concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that proper facial coverings be worn.