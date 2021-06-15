LINDA L. JONES, 76, of Evans, WV passed away June 13, 2021 at Cabell Health Care Center.
She was born December 28, 1944 in Clendenin, WV, the daughter of the late Shirley D. Humphreys and Pauline G. Humphreys. She was also preceded in death by her sister Shirley Mae Thaxton and her nephew Michael R. Crow.
She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her grandkids and watching them play sports. She was a member of Ripley Baptist Temple and enjoyed going to church and singing gospel music.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years Robert E. "Bob" Jones of Evans, daughter Jeana Moore and Kevin from Leon, son Todd Jones and Amy from Nitro, grandchildren Kelsey Martin and Brandon, Tyler, Taylor, Trey and Brock Jones, sister Dreama Moore and Darris from Kernersville, NC, sister Brenda Cobb from Hurricane, sister Teresa Howell and Roy from Hurricane, brother Denny Humphreys and Leslie of Falling Rock. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday June 16, at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Visitation will be from Noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in eh Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank all the amazing staff at Cabell Health Care Center for the wonderful care they gave Linda over the last several years of her life. You all were a godsend.