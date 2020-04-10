LINDA L. McCARTNEY, 71, of Arnoldsburg, received her Heavenly Reward on April 8, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Due to the current social distancing requirements, there will be a Celebration of Life in her honor at the family's convenience. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg, W.Va., has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements of Linda.
Funerals for Friday, April 10, 2020
Bell, Opal - 1:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.
Clark, Freddie - 3 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Crump, George - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Elkins, Alicia - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Kosela, Anthony - 11 a.m., Caldwell Family Cemetery, Madison.