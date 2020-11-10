LINDA L. PAULEY 82, of Cabin Creek formerly of Ansted; went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital Hospice. Born July 7, 1938 at Sugar Creek in Fayette county; she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Frances Peck. Linda was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church in Ansted; she was baptized in 1957. Later, Linda attended Slaughters Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Linda is survived by husband, Roy "RL" Pauley; sisters, Faye Hendricks Jarrell, Rachel Mary Lester (Charles), Elizabeth "Libby" Withrow (Melvin); brothers, James Gary Peck, Ralph Allen Peck, Richard Marshall Peck (Mary), Larry Wayne Peck, and Harold Raymond Peck (Becci).
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 6 to 8pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Pryor Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Massey Cemetery, in Winifred. Due to COVID-19 masks are required and social distancing practiced. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com