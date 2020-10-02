LINDA L. TOLLEY, 73 of Buffalo, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a long illness.
Linda was born September 29, 1947 in Robertsburg to Dencil Higginbotham and Sallie Mae Legg Higginbotham. She was a homemaker and caregiver for her special needs son. She was a 1965 graduate of Buffalo High School. She loved local and college football, baseball and softball. Linda also loved camping and traveled extensively during her lifetime. She particularly loved going to the Amish Country and enjoyed her time spent there. Linda was a member and attended Elizabeth Baptist Church of Bancroft.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her Sister, Nellie Francis Higginbotham; Stepmother, Edith Higginbotham; Mother in Law and Father in Law, Melva and Ova Tolley; Brother in Law, John W. Tolley; Sister in Law, Carolyn S. Tolley Bird.
Survivors include: Husband of 53 years, Larry Joe Tolley; Daughter, Lisa Booth (John) of Buffalo; Son, Jeffrey L. Tolley of Buffalo; Grandsons, Tyler Booth (Nicole) of Buffalo; Justin Booth (Hannah) of Morgantown; Stephen Booth (Megan) of Morgantown; Brother, John Blankenship of Galliapolis. Sister in Law, Mary Jane Marks (Tom) of Cross Lanes; Sister in Law, Libby Tolley of Shrewsberry; Best Friend of 73 years, Connie Sayre Warner of Leon; Several nieces, nephews and cousins; and beloved dog, Abigail.
Linda is also survived by two "special great grandchildren"; Kensi and Graham who called her "Nanny Lou."
The family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Bowman and his staff for providing her with the best medical care possible during this difficult time.
They would also like to thank St. Mary's Home Health; Palliative Care NP, Anna Holliday; and WV Hospice Care.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a graveside service will be held 1 p.m., on Saturday October 3, at Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at cemetery. Mask are required as well as social distancing.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.