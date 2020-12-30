LINDA ELIZABETH PERRY LANDFRIED departed her loving family on December 26, 2020, in Morehead City, NC.
Linda was born in South Charleston, WV on September 30, 1936 to the late Eunice and Ellsworth Perry. She attended South Charleston High School and WV Wesleyan College.
Linda was a loving mother and raised her two children with her husband Dick: Libbie and husband Lou Geary, and Joseph and wife Marisha Landfried.
In addition to raising her children, she was a wonderful grandmother to her five grandsons, Sam Geary, Mack Geary, Jake Geary (Libbie), Colton Landfried and Addison Landfried (Joseph) and her great grandson Connor Geary (Sam).
Linda worked at the Charleston Symphony as an office manager, and then as co owner, along with her late husband Dick, at William B. Johnson and Associates in Lewsiburg, WV until she retired.
The family will have a graveside service at Jackson Memorial Gardens in Cottageville, WV on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Charleston Symphony can be made in Linda's name.