LINDA LEE COBB PARUSCIO, 82, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at her home in High Point.
Linda was born on February 24, 1939 in Putnam County, West Virginia to the late Carl Sr. and Mable Cobb of Quincy, West Virginia. She was proud to be from West Virginia and the daughter of a coal miner. Linda was an honorary United States Air Force Military career wife having accompanied her husband and family traveling throughout the United States for 24 years. She was also an accomplished seamstress. Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Freida Kessell of Rand, WV and Dottie Couick-Newman of Bealeton, VA; and three brothers, Carl Cobb, Jr. of Witcher, WV, Earl Russell Cobb of Ward, WV and Gary Cobb of Rand, WV.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Thomas Paruscio, Sr. of High Point; sons, Thomas Paruscio, Jr. (Denise) of Jamestown, NC and Mark Paruscio (Ann) of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Jordan Paruscio of Winston-Salem, NC, Ashley Paruscio of Hillsborough, NC and Seth Paruscio of High Point, NC; sisters, Roberta Hughes of East Bank, WV, Wilma Harrison of Cedar Grove, WV and Donna Whited of Syracuse, UT; brother, Larry Cobb of Witcher, WV; dozens of nieces and nephews; and other extended family.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held in West Virginia and will be announced at a later date.