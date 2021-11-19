Linda Lee Jones Nov 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LINDA LEE JONES 66 of Charleston, WV passed away November 15, 2021. Preston funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Linda Lee Jones Wv Funeral Home Preston Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shawn Castle Dolan Blank Larry Quentin Curry Blank Gregory Lee Staats II Wanda June Ferrell Wright Robert E. (Bob) Greenleaf Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Blank Franklin Eugene Ray Forest Eugene "Pete" Rogers Blank Howard E. Wilson Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 19, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital