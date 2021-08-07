LINDA LEE (SHEARER) CONNELLY, beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away August 2, 2021 at the age of 60 after battling liver disease.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gary Connelly; two children, Joshua and Christianne Connelly; Her mother, Shirley Shearer and sister, Sheryl Ligo. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Shearer, and brother, Larry Shearer.
Lin was born in 1960 and grew up in New Wilmington, PA where she graduated Wilmington Area High School in 1979. In 1982, she earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She then moved to West Virginia and believed her calling in life was to teach children living in poverty. She earned her Master's degree in Special Learning Disabilities from West Virginia College of Graduate Studies in 1988. She valued education and taught all grades levels for over 33 years and continued to work with children thereafter.
Lin cherished being a mother and was a loving companion to her husband. She always put her family and others first, was giving, compassionate, and greatly enjoyed helping those less fortunate than she. She constantly demonstrated strength, resiliency, and courage in all aspects of her life.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral visitation on Sunday, August 8th from 2 - 5 p.m., and the service will be held Monday, August 9 at 11 a.m., at Smith's Funeral Home 310 W E Neshannock Ave, New Wilmington, PA 16142. Burial to follow in Volant Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations are asked to be made in her name supporting either the UPMC Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute or a scholarship fund in memory of Lin for a student in Roane County, WV to attend higher education with plans to teach rural students. Donations can be made for STI at https://www.upmc.com/about/support or for the scholarship at Lin Connelly c/o Paul Hugues 804 Summit St. Spencer, WV 25276.