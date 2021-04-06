LINDA LOU BAILES, 72, of Mt. Lookout, WV passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Funeral services with COVID 19 restrictions will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at Mt. Lookout with visitation one hour prior to the funeral services.White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.