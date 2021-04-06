Thank you for Reading.

LINDA LOU BAILES, 72, of Mt. Lookout, WV passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Funeral services with COVID 19 restrictions will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at Mt. Lookout with visitation one hour prior to the funeral services.White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you