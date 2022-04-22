LINDA LOU (BUCKNER) GAY, 83, of Malden, passed away at Hubbard Hospice House on April 18, 2022, after a long illness.
Linda was born July 24, 1939, to the late Robert L. and Iris McElwain Buckner. She was also preceded in death by her son, Paul (David) Gay; brother, Robert (Bubby) Buckner; sister, Patricia Toney.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul Gay; daughters, Kimberly (Zack) Samples of Malden, Kelli Haynes of Malden; brother, Larry (Jake) Buckner of Mill Creek; grandchildren, Zack Samples Jr. of Malden, Danielle Samples of MD, Makayla Walker (Logan) Henderson of Sod, Hanniah Gay of Charleston; great-grandchildren, Aria, Tyrian, Ellie, Walker and Banks; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda loved people, family and friends. She loved to take trips, cook and retired from many years of being a caregiver. She will be so missed by her family.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Putnam Center and Hospice for helping care for our mom when we needed help.
At Linda's request, cremation has been honored and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.