LINDA LOU CRIST, 70, of Quinwood passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.
Born on September 24, 1950 in Quinwood, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lloyd O'Dell and Bonnie Jean Pitsenbarger O'Dell.
Survivors include her husband, Kermit M. Crist; daughter, Tia Marie Crist (Kevin King); son, Joshua Crist; grandchildren, Desirae Crist, Wyatt Crist and Lilian Crist; sister, Carolyn Henson.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle. Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m., until time of service. Burial will follow at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.