LINDA LOU GERKEY, 74, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
She was born in Charleston to the late Earl and Maude Fisher.
Linda was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She graduated from Elk High School and was a devoted Christian and friend. Linda loved her family and always enjoyed being her grandson's biggest fan, and attending all of his shows and performances.
She is survived by her caring husband of 30 years, James Gerkey; daughter, Lisa (Wade) Miller of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandson, Brett Miller of NY, NY; niece, Angela (Jamie) Kurtz of Clayton, N.C.; great nephew, Brian (Kaitlyn) Moss, and their children, Arya Moss and Jocelyn Harrison; nephew, Jeff (Tricia) Fisher of Warren, OH.; great niece and nephew, Abigail and Adam Fisher.
To honor the family wishes of no flowers, donations can be made to the cancer Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.
A memorial service will begin 2 p.m., Sunday, July 26, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, with Pastor Dean Meadows and Pastor Corey Bradley officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.