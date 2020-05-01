LINDA LOU McCUNE, 80, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020, just two days shy of her 81st birthday.
Mom passed away at home with her family by her side from complications of Alzheimer's. She was a vibrant, colorful person that always had a smile on her face. She was known for her beautiful silver hair, warm smile and the cute way she dressed. She loved life and being around her family and friends. She was always on the go. Her grandchildren, Cruz and Cagun, were the apple of her eye and she never got over the tragic death of Cagun and still called Cruz her baby even though he's a grown man.
Linda loved the shopping trips with the girls at Davis Creek Nazarene Church and the Alum Creek Lions Club. She and dad also enjoyed the trips to Pigeon Forge with her church family. Benny and Joyce Wade have been constant companions over the years and I'm sure Joyce Sykes will miss her best buddy. Pendleton County Camp was a favorite gathering place for her where she spent a lot of time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Paul McCune; infant daughter, Debra Sue; grandson, Cagun Cole Vandall; her parents, John "Cricket" and Rosina Petry Johnson; and brother, Roscoe Johnson.
She is survived by her daughters, Patti McCune (Kim Sykes) and Diana Vandall; and grandson, Cruz Vandall (Krista Neophytou).
Special thanks to her devoted and loving caregiver, Delores McClure. Big thanks to the hospice staff for guiding us through this sad and difficult journey.
The Pandemic has taken away the opportunity to celebrate her life, so we ask you to think of a special time or memory to honor her. The family will have a private graveside service at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, with Pastor Chuck Britt, who along with his wife, Karen, were longtime special caring friends of Mom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.