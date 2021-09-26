LINDA LOU PEYTON GRAY of Culloden, WV went home to her heavenly Father on September 21, 2021, after a short illness at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, WV. She fought and won many battles for her health almost all of her life, having survived breast cancer and open heart surgeries. Her tiny body was eager to gain its wings.
She was born on June 9, 1947 and raised in Glen Ferris, WV. After graduating from Gauley Bridge High School and Center College, she married the love of her life John P. Gray and they moved to Baltimore, MD. Upon returning to WV she began a long career as a Medical Assistant for several area physicians.
Linda was a member of Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene and was a vital part of the congregation. She enjoyed entertaining family, friends, and neighbors. She loved relaxing by the pool or beach. She doted on all of her "pupperdogs" over the years. She knew no stranger, and opened her home and heart to mother many friends of her own children.
We know she will be overjoyed to be reunited at the Gates with her beloved son, Brian A. Gray. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Ercel "Runt" and Ruthie Peyton, brother Jimmy Peyton, and sister Donna Peyton.
Surviving Linda are her husband of 54 years John, son Johnny Gray (Karyn), daughter Nikki Littlehales (Adam), Brian's wife Donna Gray, and the lights of her life, her grandchildren Madison Bower (Nick), Kara Baisden (Josh), and Tristen Gray.
Services will be at Hurricane Nazarene Church on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 6 p.m., Friends may visit from 4 - 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, she would have appreciated donations going to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation https://www.bcrf.org or Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene.