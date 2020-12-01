LINDA LOU RADOCHIO, 78, of St. Albans, returned home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 27, 2020 and was reunited with her parents Roy and Virginia Peters; sisters, Patricia Kay Peters, Sharon Fay Fouts and brother, Rodney Brent Peters.
She was born in Alum Creek, WV on December 16, 1941 and attended public schools in Lincoln County, graduating from Duval High School in 1960. She graduated from Secretarial Program at West Virginia Rehabilitation Center in 1961. She retired from the Division of Rehabilitation on June 30, 2007 with over 27 years of service.
Linda was a lifelong Christian and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Albans where she had been a member of the Women's Club and a member of the St. Francis School PTA.
On November 27, 1965, she married John L. Radochio who Survives, along with their sons, John Michael and wife Shelia of Charleston and David Scott of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Angela Radochio of Cross Lanes, Teri Joseph and husband, Alan of Kennesaw, GA and William Radochio of Charleston; sister, Betty Jean Yoder and husband Don of Abbeville, AL and brothers, Randall, Richard and Russell Peters all of Alum Creek; sister-in-law, Karol Radochio of Beckley. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and Mass.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans with Celebrant Father Patrick M. McDonough officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
You may visit Linda's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
