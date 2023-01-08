Linda Lou Ray Jan 8, 2023 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINDA LOU RAY, 79, of Sissonville went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by her family on December 29, 2022.She was preceded in death by her parents, Margie Skeens and Estil Ray, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Bradshaw (Eugene), Angela Smith (Virgil), and Sara Smith Hand, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens West Virginia Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linda Lou Ray Grandchild Margie Skeens Condolence Parents Sara Smith Hand Daughter Recommended for you Local Spotlight John Frederick Starcher William “Bill” Hensley Donna Jean Williams Sally Rae Summers Kimberly Dawn Fowlkes Roger Dale Shaffer Donald Ray Harper Jr. Mila Lee Nunley Donald Ray Harper Jr. Noah Ryan Pollastrini Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.