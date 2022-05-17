LINDA LOUISE AUXIER DORSEY, 73 of Oak Hill, WV entered her eternal rest on Saturday May 14, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House following a long illness. Linda was born on July 8, 1948 in Ward, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years; Jimmy Dorsey, her parents; Willie and Emma Auxier, sister; Lenore Renzulli, brother; James Auxier, In-laws; Leonard and Betty Dorsey, and brother-in-law; Timmy Dorsey. After Graduating from West Virginia Institute of Technology, Linda worked tirelessly for over 30 years for the State of West Virginia serving thousands of children and their families in her work in Child Protective Services until she retired in 2005. Linda was a woman of devout faith. She was a lifelong member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She was an active member of the Church in Oak Hill where she served as clerk and treasurer among her many other roles. Linda was gifted with a beautiful singing voice and used it to praise the Lord. She especially enjoyed singing with her friend and sister in Christ Dolly Brown. She enjoyed reading and watching Gameshows and was an avid fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Linda enjoyed travelling with her family and friends. Some of her most treasured memories were made with her church family at the many Ladies Retreats she attended over the years. Travelling with Linda was always an adventure and she often claimed that when she travelled her guardian angels were on overtime. Linda is survived by her Daughter Katherine Lawrence and husband William, brother; Willie Auxier and wife Sonny, sister; Barbara Hollon and husband Cliff, sisters-in-love; Gerry Barnhart and husband Rick, and Marsha Auxier, her Grandson; Jacob Lawrence who was her baby and her partner in crime as well as her caretaker for the last several months, her beautiful Granddaughter Hannah Brock and Fiance Chris Proffitt, and her great grandchildren; Alaysiah Brock, Ronnie Lafferty, Dyxie Proffitt, Dyrx Proffitt and Raidyn Proffitt. In addition to her immediate family, Linda had numerous nieces and nephews as well as many cousins and countless cherished friends. She also had many "adopted kids and grandkids" that were very special to her. Linda was known to pick up people on the side of the road and take them home with her. If you were in need and she had it to give then Linda would offer it with open arms. In addition to the staff at the Bowers Hospice House, the family would like to thank Pastor Debra Minor, Amanda Minor and Rebecca Hart for their help in caring for Linda during her illness. Thank you to her adopted son Gregg Love for the trips to Oak Hill to take care of her hair and for the support he has shown the family during this time. The family also wants to give a special thank you to her lifelong friend Linda Darlington for all of the visits, phone calls, cards, meals and encouragement. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Ford Street, Cedar Grove. The services will be officiated by Rev. Tim Mitchem. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the funeral home. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Dorsey Family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.