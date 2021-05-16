LINDA LOUISE HAYES, of Scott Depot, passed away on May 13, 2021 at home. She was born in Hudson, WV, the daughter of the late Guy and June Graham. She graduated from Kingwood High School in Kingwood, WV as well as Capital City Commercial College. She was employed by Union Carbide, Columbia Gas and Verizon over the years.
Linda is survived by her two children and their spouses, Amy Elizabeth (Josh) Kinder of Dunbar, WV and Seth Douglas (Astrid) Hayes of Estero, FL; grandsons, Brennon Elzy of Dunbar, WV and Sebastian and Cypress Hayes of Estero, FL; sisters, Rose Marie (Steve) Grimm of Kingwood, WV and Carolyn Lobb of Scott Depot, WV; she is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews and a host of cousins.
Linda was a selfless, loving and kind woman who lived her life with a servant heart. She always put her family first and gave herself to them from beginning to end. All who knew her were blessed by her love and kindness. A farm girl at heart, she loved cardinals in her bird bath and Queen Ann's Lace.
A private family graveside service to Honor the Life of Linda will be held at Blooming Rose Cemetery in Friendsville, MD.
The family would like to thank the CAMC Teays Valley Cancer Center doctors and nurses for the wonderful care they provided.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.Org.
Memories of Linda may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.