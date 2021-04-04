LINDA LOUISE MASTERS, age 74 of Dunbar, WV passed away after an extended illness at her residence on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was born November 6, 1946 in Fairmont, WV, a daughter of Howard Ray "Junkie" Masters of Mannington and the late Jessie Louise Linville Masters and late step-mother Eldora Linville Masters.
She is survived by her sister, Darla Stull of Dunbar, WV; her brother, Stanley (Ginger) Masters of Fairmont, WV; and her niece, Stefanie Masters of Mannington.
In addition to her mother and step-mother, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Harlan Masters.
Linda retired from JC Penny and Macy's Dept. stores in Miami Beach, Florida as well as Merle Norman Cosmetics in Parkersburg, WV. She attended New Beginnings Fellowship Christian Church in Dunbar. She was a graduate of Mannington High School Class of 1964.
There will be no public visitation or funeral services. There will be a celebration of her life at a later day in Dunbar, WV. Interment will be at Floral Hills in Mt. Clare, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Hospital.