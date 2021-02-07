LINDA MAE CARTER, born April 11, 1944 to the late Virginia Freshour and James W. Slater, passed peacefully at home on February 4, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Linda, a graduate of St. Albans H.S. pursued her life-long dream of becoming a nurse, graduated as an LPN from Garnett Career Center, and went on to obtain her RN in 1988 from the University of Charleston. She was a highly respected and admired nurse at CAMC for over 35 years and retired twice.
She spent her golden years traveling with her family, enjoying her grand and great-grandkids, and crocheting blankets for her loved ones. Linda was such a devoted wife to James "Sparky" Carter that she married him twice!
They shared many loving rides together on his Harley Davidson Sportster before his death in 2003. She was a devoted, wonderful mother who was strong, feisty, no-nonsense and worked long hours to provide for her 3 daughters, Sherri (Tom), Bobbi, and Jamie (Scott). Linda loved relaxing on the beach, basking in the sun, planting flowers, gardening, crafting, watching Hallmark movies, driving convertibles and cheering on her kids and grandkids at their many functions.
Linda was always referred to as "Wonder Woman", and oh, how she lived up to her name. Her humble beginnings taught her to work hard and do things right the first time. She was a caring, compassionate nurse, and according to her co-workers, a teacher, mentor, and someone who was well respected.
Linda will miss her 3 daughters, her 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren including 2 more on the way, who will never have the chance to meet her to share a laugh, a story, or a hug. Her Yorkie Jenny and cat Cinderella will miss her as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Carter, brother James E. Slater, mother-in-law Flo M. Carter, son-in-law Tom Edens, and grandson Ethan Edens. Linda's wish was to be cremated and not have a funeral service.
We will remember her wonderful life and hold a private celebratory sendoff for Linda to the angels in heaven above.
Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com