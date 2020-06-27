Linda Mae Jarrett

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Linda Mae Jarrett
SYSTEM

LINDA MAE JARRETT, 73, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 24, 2020.

Born on September 26, 1946, in Jackson County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Roy Mundy and Clara Milam Mundy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Jarrett, and her siblings, Mattie Cobb, Donald Mundy and Jack Mundy.

Linda is survived by her sons, Jeff Jarrett and Greg (Stacy) Jarrett; siblings, Bill (Judy) Mundy and Brenda Loudermilk; and two granddaughters, Haylee and Hannah Jarrett.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, WV, with Pastor Bill Bartlett, officiating. She will be laid to rest at Sissonville Memorial Garden in Sissonville, WV.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Bragg II, Randy - 4 p.m., Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale.

Browning, Elva - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Carnes, Tonya - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Donelow, Nany - 2 p.m., Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.

Fisher, Opal - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom.

Green, Justin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Halstead, Johnny - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harris, Betty - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Harris, Larry - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Hutchinson, Cornelius - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Whitesville.

Moore, Berneice - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Morton, Corey - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Perkins, Emogene - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Postelwaite, Carl - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Raynes, Kenneth - Noon, Open Bible Temple, Powellton.

Robinson, Bryan - 1 p.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Washburn, Marjorie - 11 a.m., Washburn Cemetery, Racine.

Whitfield, Shawntique - Noon, Christ Temple Church, Huntington.