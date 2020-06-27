LINDA MAE JARRETT, 73, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 24, 2020.
Born on September 26, 1946, in Jackson County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Roy Mundy and Clara Milam Mundy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Jarrett, and her siblings, Mattie Cobb, Donald Mundy and Jack Mundy.
Linda is survived by her sons, Jeff Jarrett and Greg (Stacy) Jarrett; siblings, Bill (Judy) Mundy and Brenda Loudermilk; and two granddaughters, Haylee and Hannah Jarrett.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, WV, with Pastor Bill Bartlett, officiating. She will be laid to rest at Sissonville Memorial Garden in Sissonville, WV.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.