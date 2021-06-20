LINDA MARIE OLIVE, 74, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Olive; parents, Ray & Juanita Dodd, sister, Sue & brother-in-law, (Hoss) Hossler.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and taking frequent trips with them to Dairy Queen.
She is survived by her son, Eric (Nichole) Olive; grandchildren, Joel (Ashley), Taylor, Emilie (Tyler), and Tiffani; great grandchildren, Maylee and Paisleight; sister, Sue Hossler; brother-in-law, James (Barbara) Olive and Larry (Jan) Olive; special and close friend, Phyllis Wolfe; and her fur babies, Sarah and Hershey.
A service will begin 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Underwood officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Family and Friends are welcome for visitation from 1 - 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
