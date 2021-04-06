LINDA MAY HAGER, 82, of Culloden passed away at Putnam Center on Monday, April 5, 2021. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Rayburn Hager, Son, Mark Ryan and Parents, May Holley and Raymond Egnor, Brother, Stev Egnor and Sister, Nancy Whitten
She is survived by her Daughter Marilyn Preston of Tornado, Grandchildren, Chris Preston, Melinda (Jason) Stanley, Stepchildren Pam (Rick) Estes of Hurricane and Mark Hager of St. Louis.
Graveside Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Culloden Cemetery.