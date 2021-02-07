LINDA P. TAYLOR, 78 of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2 021.
She was born in Charleston, WV to the late Ida Mae Santrock and Ralph E Peck. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert N. Taylor; sister, Bonnie Shaw. She lived in Front Royal, VA, Raleigh, NC, and Chapel Hill, NC. She practiced her faith at Calvary Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild. She was also a Rotary Member where she served as Chair for the Annual Gala, and she proudly served as a member of the Electoral Board. She graduated from NC State and Rex School of Nursing with a BA in Science and worked as an RN. She was a world traveler having traveled to five continents. She loved art, music, flowers, collecting art, playing the spoons, arranging flowers, reading, and was a trivial master.
She is survived by her children, Kim Covell of Chesapeake, VA, Julia Maynard of Boston, MA, Mark Maynard of Virginia Beach, VA, Cyndi Maynard of Norfolk, VA; brothers, Don Peck, Harry Peck, Bill Peck; sisters, Pam Ross, Clara Midkiff, Carol Midkiff, Joyce Morris; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
A service will be held during the Spring time in Front Royal, VA.