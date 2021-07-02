LINDA REYNOLDS HUDSON, 73, of Racine, WV went home to be with the Lord, July 1, 2021 in Valley Center, South Charleston, WV.
Linda retired from Kroger of Kanawha City, WV with over 21 years of service. She was born September 15, 1947 in New Haven, CT a daughter of the late Author and Lillian Corriveau Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by lifelong companion, Virgil Hudson, a brother, Author Reynolds Jr.
She is survived by sons, James C. Hudson and wife, Kerrie S. of Keith, WV, Jeffrey Hudson of Fosterville, WV, Brian Hudson of Keith, WV; grandchildren, Tiffanie Eversole, Ashley Jarrell, Jeremy Hudson and Lucas Hudson; great grandchildren. Khaidence, Ambreya, Kread, Easton, Blakely and Daniel; a sister, Jerri Franz; of NC.
A private burial will be held at a future date in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences at: www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.