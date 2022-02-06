LINDA ROBERTS BLAIR, 78, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021, in the home of her son, Peter, and daughter-in-law, Karyn. She was born February 8, 1943, in Saltville, VA, the daughter of Ted & Aretta Roberts. Linda graduated from R.B. Worthy High School, class of 1961, with honors, and went on to attend Anderson University in Anderson, IN, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education with Piano as her main instrument. Unsurprisingly, 50 years of teaching privately was among her greatest joys. She is also known for touring in a college trio, playing tympani for the University of Charleston Orchestra, and making a record album with her then-husband Joseph Wayne Blair, of Indiana. Known for her gentle and kind nature, Linda was a loyal member of the Church of God & actively participated in the children & adult music programs of each church family she attended through the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest son, Ted Andrew "Andy" Blair. Surviving are her sons Peter Blair and his wife Karyn of Denver, Mark Blair & his husband Lance of Columbus; grandson Beckett Andrew of Columbus; sisters, Kathy Houltzhouser & husband Bob of Sparta, Tennessee; and Jackie Woolsey & her husband Ron of Anderson, IN; & many nieces and nephews.
Linda's Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Charleston, WV, at the Teays Valley Church of God with long time family friend, Rev. Melissa Senseman-Pratt and cousin Rev. Jeff Roberts, co-officiating. There will be a PotLuck following the service & preceding Linda's burial at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV next to her late son, Ted Andrew. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association.