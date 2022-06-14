LINDA RUTH HARPER, known by those who love her as Mom, Grandma, and Mamoo, age 78, passed away in Jacksonville, FL, on Monday, June 6, 2022. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Linda was born on May 27, 1944, in Nellis, WV, to parents, Sidney and Mearl Allen.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Darrell "Skip" Harper and Johnnie Jones, three sisters and four brothers.
Linda is survived by her two sons, Steve (Kathy) Harper of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Tim Harper of Goose Creek, SC, daughter, Susan Riffe of New Braunfels, TX, grandchildren, Daniel, Michael, Justin, Zachary, Katelyn, Sophia, Lillian and one great-grandson, sisters, Pearl (John) Joyce and Imogene Fisher, brother, Ronald (Sharon) Allen and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, with Pastor Craig Gillenwater officiating at Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston, WV.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.