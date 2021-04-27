LINDA SCHOOLCRAFT WRIGHT, age 73, of Marlinton passed away April 19, 2021 after an extended hospital stay due to COVID-19 complications. Lantz Funeral Home is assisting with her wishes of cremation. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date to be determined.
