Linda Sharon White

LINDA SHARON MAGAW WHITE, known as Sharry to her family, died alone at CAMC Thomas Hospital on December 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. She was 77 years old and resided at Village on Park, Nitro, WV. Linda/ Sharry was predeceased by her beloved companion Delbert Paul Campbell, parents Cecil E., Sr. and Thelma Howerton Magaw; sisters Betty Lou Magaw Smith and Donna Jeanne Magaw and her husband Donald Wade Burch; brothers Walter Norman and his wife Laura Hensel Magaw, Roger Wayne and his wife Virginia (Sue) Burdette Magaw, and USAF MSgt. Retired Roy Dean, survived by his wife Cecelia Mary Monti Magaw. And she is survived by her brother Cecil E, Jr, and Lorraine Watson Magaw; sister Ona Lee Magaw and Wayne Lynn Willard.
She is also survived by our dear nephew Alan Wade Burch who has helped and overseen Linda/ Sharry's care for many years. Also, her caretaker Lisa Cunningham who looked after her like a daughter. And her friend Jeannie Amans. They helped keep each other alive for many years. With such a large family, Linda/ Sharry leaves numerous beloved nieces, nephews, greats and grands, and cousins remaining. She graduated from Nitro High School. Having been a popular hairstylist in the Nitro area for many years, she leaves many friends. She was a Christian who always helped those in need, when she had little herself. She styled/ cut hair for Cooke Funeral Home free of charge for many years.
Growing up a Magaw, she loved horses. It was with regret she couldn't participate in riding any longer due to health issues. She loved her cats. Her Pepe Le Pew predeceased her, but his ashes will go with hers. A friend has taken her current cat Rebar - so named because she felt he helped strengthen her heart again.
Our sister's wish was to be cremated. Due to COVID, plus the age and health of the remaining family, there will be no memorial service. We however will never forget her dynamic caring loving spirit.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com